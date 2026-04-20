Tragic Details About The Cast Of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Emily Osment grew up in the spotlight, thanks to both the burgeoning career of her child star brother Haley Joel Osment and her own time in front of the cameras as an adolescent. After playing the best friend of Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus), Lilly Truscott, on "Hannah Montana" for years, she began to age up into teenage and then adult roles. It's not surprising that she faced a lot of negative comments online during that awkward growing phase, something she addressed after watching some episodes of the Netflix drama "13 Reasons Why" in 2017.

"There are 13 (thousand) Reasons to love yourself," she posted to her X account. The actress attached two long statements to her entry, in which she said that participating in "Cyberbully," a 2011 film about the titular topic, helped influence her feelings about online discourse — and caused her to realize that some reactions to her participation in heated online debates also influenced her own mental state. "I still catch myself affected by what I read online in response to some of my more political or strident tweets," she said in part.

In previous interviews, the actress admitted that she doesn't hesitate to block those who threaten her inner peace. "If I see something negative online, I truly will push 'Delete.' I truly will block the person, whoever is sending it. But, you know the internet is the internet. It's boundless and it's scary and it can be very frightening and sometimes the best thing is to take yourself off of it," she told We Love Soaps (via Nicki Swift).