Tragic Details About The Cast Of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
"Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" is one of the biggest hits in CBS' rotation, but that hasn't shielded its cast from some truly tough times and hard situations. Since its roster is almost entirely staffed with grown-ups, they're all seasoned enough to have lived through a litany of hard knocks over the decades.
Whether it's surviving a car wreck, making their way through postpartum depression, or coping with shyness related to appearing onstage (despite having a career as a professional performer), this is a group of people who have been through a lot of difficult experiences and managed to come out the other end with flying colors. Although they're now part of a massive network hit, that doesn't mean that life is always sunshine and roses — here are just some of the tragedies the cast of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" have conquered over the course of their lives.
Emily Osment admits she was effected by online negativity
Emily Osment grew up in the spotlight, thanks to both the burgeoning career of her child star brother Haley Joel Osment and her own time in front of the cameras as an adolescent. After playing the best friend of Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus), Lilly Truscott, on "Hannah Montana" for years, she began to age up into teenage and then adult roles. It's not surprising that she faced a lot of negative comments online during that awkward growing phase, something she addressed after watching some episodes of the Netflix drama "13 Reasons Why" in 2017.
"There are 13 (thousand) Reasons to love yourself," she posted to her X account. The actress attached two long statements to her entry, in which she said that participating in "Cyberbully," a 2011 film about the titular topic, helped influence her feelings about online discourse — and caused her to realize that some reactions to her participation in heated online debates also influenced her own mental state. "I still catch myself affected by what I read online in response to some of my more political or strident tweets," she said in part.
In previous interviews, the actress admitted that she doesn't hesitate to block those who threaten her inner peace. "If I see something negative online, I truly will push 'Delete.' I truly will block the person, whoever is sending it. But, you know the internet is the internet. It's boundless and it's scary and it can be very frightening and sometimes the best thing is to take yourself off of it," she told We Love Soaps (via Nicki Swift).
Osment felt isolated due to her childhood fame
As noted above, Emily Osment was exposed to Hollywood life at a young age thanks to her brother's early fame. While Haley Joel Osment felt properly isolated from the hubbub surrounding his own popularity after playing the little boy in "the Sixth Sense," he notes that his sister had a much harder time thanks to her involvement with "Hannah Montana."
"That show was squarely aimed towards creating a mania in that age group. She had to deal with a lot more strange invasions of privacy, not being able to have a normal school life. And what exacerbated all of that was she had to be on social media. I resisted until I was, like, 27," he told The Guardian.
Emily Osment herself admitted to The New York Times that she found dealing with the attention surrounding her difficult. "The publicity is huge and so much more work comes along with it, like photo shoots. It's hard to manage," she admitted. Later in the article, she recalled being annoyed by fans who created fake blog pages pretending to be her online, and those who insisted upon approaching her while she was walking around outside in her gym clothing.
Emily Osment had a brief marriage
While Emily Osment seems to be happily single as of this writing, she was briefly married. In October 2024, she wed Jack Anthony, a musician. The marriage lasted all of five months, and Osment filed for divorce on March 7, 2025. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The couple had been engaged for over a year before wedding. They got together sometime in 2021.
The actress has been honest about why she thinks the union didn't last forever. "I think with any big decision in your life, whether it's relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision. Ultimately, it didn't work out," Osment said in an exclusive statement given to People Magazine. A prenuptial agreement made the process a smooth one: The separation was finalized in September of the same year, with both parties waiving the right to spousal support.
Annie Potts nearly died in a car accident
Annie Potts has had a long and storied career behind her, but her life was almost cut short by a car accident she survived at the age of 21.
"Drunk drivers, three carloads of teenagers in the middle of the day were drag-racing down the wrong side of a two-lane highway and ran head on into the car I was in," she told The Guardian. The crash has had a lifelong and far-reaching impact on her health, and it shattered nearly every bone in her body below the waist. "It took a very long time to recover. I'm still trying to recover," she confessed, adding that she's had multiple surgeries due to the impact.
But the tragedy has proven to be a teachable moment for her. "When you almost lose your life, it becomes pretty dear. I don't know if you can know how dear it is until you are faced with losing it," she said.
Annie Potts also experiences chronic pain
Having experienced so much physical trauma from her car accident, it's perhaps not surprising to learn that Annie Potts deals with chronic pain that has lingered well into her adulthood. "It was amazing that I survived, and I haven't ever talked about it much because I felt that people might think I was less able than I might need to be," she told Glamour Magazine ahead of an ankle replacement surgery. Regarding her recurrent chronic pain, she then commented, "it has been a lot to handle. I'm an energetic person, so it's like, 'Oh, shoot.' I've had to learn how to walk again so many times now, I can't even count."
But the actor noted that what she had been through as a result of her injuries had made her stronger, saying, "It's certainly made me a more empathetic person, a more compassionate person. Those are things to be grateful for." It's clear that this past injury definitely doesn't get in the way of Potts' attempt at living life to the fullest.
Rachel Bay Jones has trouble balancing her shyness and her performing energy
Rachel Bay Jones first gained attention as a theatrical performer, and she's also the child of two thespians. So it might be surprising to learn that she experiences shyness and even fear before going out onstage sometimes. "I've always been very shy, and navigating the difference between not wanting people to look at me but wanting to be seen has been difficult," she told The Interval. "But it's very different for me going on stage. That's home, that's church, that's everything. Trying to get a job is very scary in this industry."
But she has an interesting way of coping with her problem, focusing on another great fear she has: Sharks. Noting that her dressing room bathroom includes a picture of a shark, she said, "every time I brush my teeth, I look to my good friend, Mr. Shark. And we brush our teeth together. And it kinda reminds me to just get in the water, face your fear and do it anyway," she told Better By Today.
Raegan Revord copes with PTSD
Raegan Revord may be one of the youngest cast members in "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," but that doesn't mean she's been protected from the slings and arrows of bad fortune. Revord was involved in a car wreck on her way to the "Young Sheldon" set one day, as an impaired driver t-boned the car she and her mother were in at the time. Per an Instagram post Revord made about the incident, the accident inflicted emotional and mental trauma on the actress.
"I had full blown panic attacks and PTSD for weeks after the accident and the only way I was able to get through it was because of the most loving and supporting cast and crew. They checked in with me along the way and never made me feel like finishing filming was a priority, that my well being came first," she explained. She specifically thanked co-star Mckenna Grace for getting her through her fears and helping breathe her way through panic episodes.
Casey Wilson hated working with Tim Allen
"Georgie and Mandy" guest star Casey Wilson is quite a Hollywood player. Best known for portraying Penny on "Happy Endings," she's worked with plenty of big shots since her 2002 small screen debut. But apparently spending time with one of those actors turned out to be quite the trial for her.
"Worst, truly single worst experience I've ever had with a costar ever," she proclaimed during an episode of her podcast (per Yahoo! News) of "Home Improvement" and "Last Man Standing" actor Tim Allen. Wilson worked with Allen on an episode of "The Santa Clauses," and she fearlessly called out his on-set behavior. She reported that during the taping of a scene where they face off during an apparent home invasion, Allen approached a producer to complain about Wilson. "I basically hear him — he goes, 'You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines,'" she said. "The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, 'Tim would ask that you stopped stepping on his lines.'"
Wilson added that Allen was rude to her and never bothered to make eye contact with her while they were working on the project. While it's clear the actors couldn't stand each other in real life, Allen never responded to Wilson's statements, and she has gone on to work with many more superstars since then.
Casey Wilson also had postpartum depression
Casey Wilson has dealt with postpartum depression, a condition that encouraged her to use a surrogate for the birth of her third child. She had some blunt words for people who expressed puzzlement or disgust at her choice. "You wouldn't tell someone with diabetes to just get over it. Postpartum and peripartum depression are very real conditions, and they have devastating consequences if they go south. They're not to be toyed with," she said in part during an interview with The Cut.
Wilson then explained that her first two pregnancies had made her violently sick and the aftermath had left her depressed. After consulting a doctor before embarking upon a third pregnancy, she decided that it would be wiser and healthier for her to have a surrogate birth than to carry her daughter. "After having a baby, you're so compromised emotionally, and then to be expected to take care of a baby and have this wonderful postpartum experience with this baby who you've always longed for and be working and be parenting is quite literally, I think, impossible."
Her mom's death inspired her short film
Casey Wilson's mother passed away suddenly in her sleep when Wilson was 25. Her reaction was initially trauma-based — she would sleep on the floor of her closet, for instance. Then she came up with a creative response, fictionalizing her father's reply to her mother's passing in the form of her short film, "Daddio." Michael McKean portrays a version of Wilson's dad, who perms his hair and confesses to some jaw-dropping behavior in the wake of his wife's departure.
Wilson later spoke about the power of finding the funny at the center of her pain. "I think there's a lot of comedy in death. Your emotions are so all over the place that one second you're so low, another second you're kind of flying. [It's] so out-of-body, things just strike you as so funny," she told Variety.
Exploring what her family endured in the year after her mother's death, Wilson reflected upon the experience as a stunning one. "During the time after my mom died, we were in shock. And my father was spiraling, I was spiraling kind of in a depressive state. I just thought that was interesting, to explore the ways in which people deal with grief." Fortunately, she was able to mill her heartbreak and tragedy into great art.