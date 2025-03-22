Actors Who Couldn't Stand Each Other In Real Life

The general public might have a good idea of what goes down on film sets thanks to modern pop culture journalism and social media, so it's no surprise to hear that making a movie isn't all red carpets and gift baskets. Ultimately, it's a job like any other, where people need to show up to set on time and put in their hours until the higher-ups are happy. And, just like any other job, the stars don't always get along with their co-workers.

Actors may have to pretend to be lovers or best friends when, in reality, they want to get as far away from the other person as possible. Some projects can survive these bitter feuds, with both performers turning in excellent performances that leave audiences none the wiser that they hated each other's guts because all we see is exceptional chemistry on-screen. In other cases, watching the film or TV show and noticing how little time the two characters spend together is all the evidence you need to realize that something sinister had been brewing behind the scenes.

For a litany of reasons, the following pairs of actors just couldn't stand working with each other. While some buried the hatchet after the cameras stopped rolling, some of these feuds continue to rage on.