Tim Allen's 'Rude' Santa Clauses Set Behavior Blasted By Co-Star Casey Wilson
Tim Allen may play Santa Claus, but co-star Casey Wilson says he's anything but jolly.
Wilson acted alongside Allen in the pilot episode of "The Santa Clauses," a Disney+ series that serves as a sequel to Allen's three "The Santa Clause" movies. On the podcast "B**** Sesh" (via Variety), Wilson described Allen as "so f***ing rude." She discussed filming a scene with the "Home Improvement" star where Santa comes down a chimney, and Wilson's character proceeds to throw things at him. She explained, "[He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, 'You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.' The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, 'Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.'"
As if that wasn't enough, Wilson said that at the end of a scene, Allen loudly proclaimed that he was leaving and dropped his cape onto the floor for others to pick up. She concluded, "He's a b****. And this is the best ... I will not say who said this. This was someone that I do not know, perhaps in the crew. [He or she] breezes past me and just goes, 'You're seeing him on a good day.'"
As of this writing, Allen has yet to respond to Wilson's remarks. But it would be in line with other behind-the-scenes stories that have come out regarding the actor over the years.
Tim Allen admitted to cursing in front of kids on The Santa Clause 2
For a show about Santa Claus that airs on Disney+, "The Santa Clauses" seems to find itself mired in controversy constantly. Viewers were annoyed by one joke in Season 1 where Santa talks about how saying "Merry Christmas" is problematic. It's a conservative talking point with no basis in reality, and now, Allen is once again in the hot seat for his alleged behavior while filming something for the franchise.
It shouldn't be exactly news that Allen, by his own admission, has a short fuse. In a 2021 interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Allen spoke about an incident on the set of "The Santa Clause 2" where they were shooting a scene involving a bunch of children. A couple of the kids began acting up and preventing them from getting the shot they needed. As Allen put it, "The kid said one more word, and I let out the biggest F-bomb. And I turned around, and there are 12 children, looked like that you had ripped their legs off. Their Santa has just screamed the F-bomb."
He added that he recognized his mistake, and even though Disney people tried to do damage control, what was done was done. But Allen's unprofessional behavior allegedly goes back much further to his "Home Improvement" days.
Pamela Anderson accused Tim Allen of flashing her
Tim Allen's alleged unprofessional on-set behavior goes even further back to the 1990s. Pamela Anderson wrote about Allen in her memoir, "Love, Pamela," recalling an incident on the set of "Home Improvement" where he flashed his genitalia at her. Variety published an excerpt about the incident from the book, in which Anderson wrote, "He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably."
Allen denied the incident in a statement to Variety. However, it seems like many stories have come out about something unsavory that Tim Allen allegedly did. While the accusations may not be true, they may explain why Hollywood doesn't really cast Allen anymore, outside of his main franchises like "The Santa Clauses." With Season 2 of the Disney+ series wrapped, and seeing how it hasn't been renewed for Season 3 quite yet, it's possible that Casey Wilson's story, as well as others concerning Allen, could convince Disney to drop the show like a hot piece of coal.