Tim Allen's 'Rude' Santa Clauses Set Behavior Blasted By Co-Star Casey Wilson

Tim Allen may play Santa Claus, but co-star Casey Wilson says he's anything but jolly.

Wilson acted alongside Allen in the pilot episode of "The Santa Clauses," a Disney+ series that serves as a sequel to Allen's three "The Santa Clause" movies. On the podcast "B**** Sesh" (via Variety), Wilson described Allen as "so f***ing rude." She discussed filming a scene with the "Home Improvement" star where Santa comes down a chimney, and Wilson's character proceeds to throw things at him. She explained, "[He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, 'You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.' The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, 'Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.'"

As if that wasn't enough, Wilson said that at the end of a scene, Allen loudly proclaimed that he was leaving and dropped his cape onto the floor for others to pick up. She concluded, "He's a b****. And this is the best ... I will not say who said this. This was someone that I do not know, perhaps in the crew. [He or she] breezes past me and just goes, 'You're seeing him on a good day.'"

As of this writing, Allen has yet to respond to Wilson's remarks. But it would be in line with other behind-the-scenes stories that have come out regarding the actor over the years.