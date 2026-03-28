Hannah Montana: What Happened To Lilly Truscott Actress Emily Osment?

While plenty of actors dropped out of college, others made a point to get postsecondary education even though they were already established in their careers. Emily Osment was 19 years old as "Hannah Montana" was wrapping up, which is the perfect age to embark on a college career — and that is exactly what she did, studying theater at Occidental College.

However, things weren't easy for the now-famous Osment adjusting to life as a normal college student. "I went to a little college and I knew everyone there. There were some people who were a little weird...and things got kinda weird," she told Teen Vogue.

Even so, the experience gave her a newfound perspective on her career and colleagues. In an interview with Decider, Osment explained, "I studied theater in college and the theater community that you have is so important [...] I have so many friends that are actors that there is no competition and I feel like having the ability to suggest friends for things is such a wonderful aspect of my job."