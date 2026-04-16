Tragic Details About The Cast Of Euphoria

An early breakout character on "Euphoria" was Fezco, who could have easily been a one-note "drug dealer with a heart of gold" archetype, but proved to be much more interesting and complex than that. Much of this was due to the performance of Angus Cloud, who perfectly balanced Fez's menace with his empathy, and knew how much to amp up which aspect, and when. Fez's arc from Season 1 to Season 2 was one of the best of any character on "Euphoria," with the writers seeming to never struggle with coming up with things for him to do — which can't be said for all "Euphoria" characters, unfortunately.

So it was a huge shock when, in July 2023, it was announced that Cloud had died at 25 years old. The cause of death was later ruled to be the result of an accidental overdose, mixing several legal and illegal substances. Cloud spent years struggling with addiction after being prescribed painkillers, stemming from an accident he sustained falling into a construction pit and breaking his skull. He was also still grieving the loss of his father two months prior. As far as Fez, rather than having him die off screen, it was decided to explain his character's absence by saying he was now in prison.

If you or anyone you know struggles with addiction, visit The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).