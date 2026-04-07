Euphoria Season 3's Behind-The-Scenes Drama Explained

After an extremely long wait, during which much tumult has occurred, careers have been launched and derailed, and a cast member — Angus Cloud — even died, HBO will finally premiere the third season of "Euphoria." Curious about the show's epic behind-the-scenes drama and want to learn more about what happened and why? Click our video above, which captures every single unseemly moment.

The first scandal the show faced stemmed from accusations lodged against series creator Sam Levinson going all the way back in 2022. One fact about cast member Sydney Sweeney is that she had previously expressed her discomfort with how scantily clad her character, Cassie, had been over the course of Season 1 but clarified that she never felt forced into shooting anything she was uncomfortable with — yet that was only the beginning.

Chloe Cherry, who played Faye during Season 2, claims that Levinson requested she do her first scene entirely nude. Tyler Chase, who plays Custer, allegedly stepped in, and both actor's protests resulted in a scene change. Two more actresses – Minka Kelly and Martha Kelly — also both asked for scene changes regarding their characters' nudity. Martha Kelly stepped up when she felt that the tone of the scene between her character and Zendaya's Rue had taken on an undertone of pedophilia. But that's just the tip of the dramatic iceberg.