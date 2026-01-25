10 Most Controversial Marvel Casting Decisions Of All Time

Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner is technically a recast. Edward Norton started in the role with 2008's "The Incredible Hulk," but with the success of "Iron Man" and the planned direction of the MCU, Hulk was set to become a bigger part of the story, and with rumored issues behind the scenes, Norton was relieved from his duties as the Hulk.

Fans didn't have a negative reaction to Ruffalo himself, but more so to Norton being fired. They liked Norton as the character, so they had strong opinions about Marvel having someone else step into the role. Audiences weren't upset that the replacement was Ruffalo; they were upset there was a replacement at all. Ruffalo seemed to understand where people were coming from. "I'm a friend of Ed's, and yeah, that wasn't a great way for all that to go down," the actor told Entertainment Weekly in 2010. "But the way I see it is that Ed has bequeathed this part to me. I look at it as my generation's Hamlet."

Reddit user Viseria believes that part of the backlash built over time was because of how Marvel has treated the Hulk. Ruffalo's version of the Hulk is arguably pretty different from Norton's, not only because of the choices made by the actors, but also because of how the character has been written in the MCU. "The backlash mainly came over time as Hulk was perceived as more nerfed and sulky rather than just angry, which led people to reminisce over the 'old Hulk', and from there Norton's Hulk," Viseria wrote. Part of this may be because the Hulk hasn't had a solo movie since Norton's installment; the closest thing to it was the "She-Hulk" TV series.