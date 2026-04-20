Here's Why Star Wars Shouldn't Reveal Yoda & Grogu's Home World

In a few short weeks, Baby Yoda will become a movie star, crossing from Disney+ to the silver screen when "The Mandalorian and Grogu" premieres in theaters on May 22. It's the first theatrical Star Wars film in nearly seven years, which brings a level of anticipation, as well as pressure. Baby Yoda — real name Grogu — has been one of the best things Disney has done with Star Wars from a pure engagement angle, and the film could be the venue to properly dig into Grogu's mysterious backstory.

Yes, he's a Yoda, or rather, one of whatever Yoda is. To this day, there is no known name for the species, nor for their home world, which has never been mentioned in either the modern canon or the old Star Wars Expanded Universe. We know that Grogu was raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, and that he was evacuated during Order 66 by Jedi Master Kelleran Beq (Ahmed Best). We also know of only two others of his species in existence — Yoda, and Yaddle, a female member of the Jedi Council who was killed by Count Dooku following the events of "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace."

Many have theorized that Yoda and Yaddle must therefore be Grogu's parents, and a larger origin story could connect back to the as-yet-unidentified home world of the alien race. But while that might sound like an intriguing prospect for "The Mandalorian and Grogu," it's not a good idea.

Star Wars may have built a reputation for eventually explaining every nook and cranny of lore, but Yoda is one of the few longstanding parts of the franchise left unsullied by over-explaining. Plus, Grogu's story at this point isn't even that connected to Yoda. To introduce a home planet now would only bring confusing questions, like why others of the incredibly powerful species haven't shown up to help out with the many galactic crises on the Star Wars timeline.