Star Wars: How Old Is Yoda?

George Lucas deliberately chose to keep Yoda's origins a mystery, and Lucasfilm has continued to respect those wishes. The name of Yoda's species has never been revealed, and we've only met two other members of said species in canon: Grogu, the breakout star of "The Mandalorian" often referred to by fans as "baby Yoda," and Yaddle, a female member of the Jedi Council seen in "The Phantom Menace." These two characters raise some questions about how Yoda's species ages.

Grogu is 50 years old at the start of "The Mandalorian," old but still appears to be an infant. His species is able to mature slower, it seems, because of their gifts with The Force — being tiny isn't as much an issue when you can lift giant creatures in the air with a wave of your hand. Grogu can't speak, but he does appear to be able to psychically communicate with Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson). Some fans have theorized Grogu's development is stunted due to the trauma of surviving Order 66. Yoda, for his part, started training other Jedi at age 100, so even if his species are still babies in their fifties, they would seem to mature rapidly.

Yaddle was 477 in "The Phantom Menace" — and, as the "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" episode "The Sith Lord" revealed, at the time of her death — making her 387 years Yoda's junior. According to Yaddle's own description of a 514-year-old Yoda in the novel "The High Republic: Cataclysm" by Lydia Kang, that means she was killed around her "middle age," but to human eyes, she appears almost as ancient as Yoda at his oldest. Yaddle's full head of hair could be a sign of her relative youthfulness compared to Yoda, but could also just be a matter of sexual differentiation in their species. Basically, we still have no idea what a young adult Yoda looks like.