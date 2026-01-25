Disney gets a lot of flack for its management of the "Star Wars" franchise — the poor planning of the sequel trilogy, the pervasive CGI deepfakes of beloved characters, the repeated crumbling in the face of toxic fans, and so on. And that's all fine, actually. Sometimes, it's okay to be mean, like in the case of an entertainment megacorporation that just invested $1 billion in the AI Plagiarism Industrial Complex, actively undermining the artists it employs.

At the same time, the individuals at Lucasfilm do deserve some credit for their work on "Star Wars" since the Disney acquisition. Zooming in past the corporate view and into the state of the franchise, you'll find as much good as bad, with a handful of especially high highs that have arguably made up for every misstep, and then some.

So, today, we're being nice. We're taking a look at the Disney "Star Wars" era so far and celebrating the best decisions the company has made, from banger shows that have completely elevated the brand to that adorable little green baby who made casual fans flock to the galaxy far, far away again.

These are the 10 best things Disney has done with "Star Wars," ranked.