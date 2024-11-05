Is Grogu Related To Yoda? Every Shred Of Evidence We Have, So Far

Lightsabers, hot-rodded starships, mysticism, cool helmets, and fate. These are among the core pillars of Star Wars, but none are more important than that most central and beloved pillar: the little freak. Be they rubber suits, elaborate puppets, or computer-generated machinations, the little freak has been a core part of George Lucas' universe from the very beginning. Just look at the Mos Eisley cantina. Remember that little mouse guy who can barely reach the bar, so he just squeaks as he tries desperately to get a stubby little hand around his drink? There's nothing more Star Wars than an adorably freakish lil' guy — a Glup Shitto, if you will.

Of course, in the Disney era, there's a definitive king of the Adorably Freakish Lil' Guys Club. His name is Grogu, and while you might call him Baby Yoda in passing, the connection between the two characters remains unclear. Yoda himself is a card-carrying member of the AFLGC, though his sage wisdom and immense power put him in a slightly different tier of Star Wars character.

Grogu's origins remain one of the biggest mysteries in Star Wars. What Lucasfilm has revealed so far heavily suggests that he and Yoda had a meaningful relationship, albeit when Grogu was still quite young. The details remain elusive. So, in the spirit of Star Wars fan-theorizing, and in honor of two of the best lil' freaks the franchise has ever seen, let's dig a little deeper into Grogu, Yoda, and the potential connection between them.