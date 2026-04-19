What The Cast Of Pixar's Inside Out Looks Like In Real Life

Pixar is known for making movies that make their audiences cry, but this is particularly true of "Inside Out," their beloved 2015 movie that takes you inside the head of a young girl named Riley (voiced in the first film by Katelyn Dias). Director Pete Docter and his co-writers Meg LeFauve and Josh Cooley introduce an innovative way to depict exactly how emotions work: specifically, what if they were all individual characters, and what if they went on a journey while Riley experiences personal growth?

We'll get to those individual characters momentarily, but before we do, we have to talk about the sequel. "Inside Out" was such an unqualified success for Pixar that "Inside Out 2," a long-awaited follow-up that reunites audiences with a teenage Riley (now voiced by Kensington Tallman) released in 2024 and became a bonafide box office juggernaut. So who voices all of the emotions — and a few of the human characters "Inside Out?" For two specific emotions, that answer is strangely complicated because of cast shake-ups between films, but starting with the first "Inside Out" and continuing to include new characters from "Inside Out 2," here's what the voice cast of this sweet series of films looks like in real life.