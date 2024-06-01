Movie Characters' Final Words That Will Break Your Heart

Ridley Scott's 1979 film "Alien" changed both the sci-fi and horror genres when it first released, while introducing one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history: Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver). The first film centers on the crew of the Nostromo, who are awoken from cryogenic sleep to investigate life on a nearby planet, only for their spaceship to become invaded by a foreign species that slowly but surely kills off each member.

After bursting out of the chest of Kane, played by John Hurt, the crew struggles to survive and outsmart the Xenomorph, eventually leaving just Ripley alive. Armed with a flamethrower, she narrowly makes it into an escape pod, thinking all is well, until she discovers she's trapped herself in the tiny domicile with the fully grown Xenomorph.

Ripley blasts the alien into space, saving herself and a cat, Jones, but leaving them aimlessly wandering the cosmos in their pod. However, Ripley clings onto hope as she records a final, heartbreakingly dark report log: "Final report of the commercial starship Nostromo, third officer reporting. The other members of the crew — Kane, Lambert, Parker, Brett, Ash, and Captain Dallas — are dead. Cargo and ship destroyed. I should reach the frontier in about six weeks. With a little luck, the network will pick me up. This is Ellen Ripley, last survivor of the Nostromo, signing off." Ripley made it out alive, but she's sadly alone.