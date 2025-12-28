The Ending Of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Explained

Contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 5, Episode 7 — "Chapter Seven: The Bridge"

It's almost the end of the line for the Hawkins gang. Want to know more about the last chapter of Season 5 — and the final step before the series' grand finale? Click our video above and get ready to gear up for that last battle against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

"Chapter Seven: The Bridge" sees Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) finally step up and become the party leader he was meant to be — but before he can take on the menace of the Upside Down and rescue Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) and her classmates, he has something important to confess. He gathers his friends around him and admits that Vecna tried to manipulate him and frighten him by implanting horrible visions of what would happen to him if he confessed to everyone that he's been hiding a secret. He comes out, telling them all he's gay. He even confesses his crush on Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) to them. Every single person in the room has a loving, warm reaction to Will's truth, giving him the strength to carry on and do what he must to help his team's mission.

In the recesses of Vecna's abyss — where, during Season 5, Volume 1 of "Stranger Things," he managed to charm every child but Holly into believing he is the wholesome Mr. Whatsit — he holds a mock-séance. His hope is to finally collapse the wormhole and bring the abyss crashing down onto the real world. Though Holly tries to escape him, she and the other 11 children join the collective — which might spell doom for Hawkins.