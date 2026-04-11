Rotta The Hutt: 8 Things You Need To Know About The Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu Villain

So far, the marketing campaign for "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" has centered strictly on its titular lead characters. The masked, cold-blooded bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and his adorable sidekick are a fascinatingly oddball pair that audiences can't get enough of. Still, there is more going on here than just these two characters. Sigourney Weaver, for one thing, will make her "Star Wars" debut playing the New Republic character Ward. There are also bound to be all kinds of nefarious baddies that the film's central duo will have to contend with.

One of those adversarial figures appears to be a character many "Star Wars" fans never thought they'd see again: Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White). The son of Jabba the Hutt, last seen as a baby in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," Rotta is now a muscular warrior who can go toe-to-toe with any fighter that crosses his path. If the idea of Jabba having a son, let alone one that grew up to have a six-pack, sounds bizarre, then it's time to break down what's going on with this lad.

The Huttlet's story is one that began long before "The Mandalorian and Grogu" was even considered as a potential motion picture. For someone who isn't exactly a "Star Wars" fan favorite, there's tons to know about Rotta. Let's dive into that history and get everyone on the same page before "The Mandalorian and Grogu" blasts into theaters.