What The Cast Of In Living Color Looks Like Today

Before creating a sketch comedy show that employed several of his siblings, Keenen Ivory Wayans helped support his large family by being among the actors who worked at McDonald's before hitting it big in show business. He didn't go straight from serving Big Macs to writing sketches, however. He first worked on the big screen, co-writing the satire "Hollywood Shuffle" and then writing and directing the cult classic blaxploitation parody "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka." Wayans also played acting roles in both films, but it was clear he preferred to work behind the camera — and that carried over into him playing relatively few roles on "In Living Color," especially beyond the first season.

By Season 4, Wayans had stopped appearing in sketches for "In Living Color" entirely, though it was due to issues with Fox over censorship and other creative differences. He initially still did the introduction for the show and remained a part of the credited writing staff, but midway through Season 4, he had fully exited "In Living Color" on both sides of the camera.

In 1994, Keenan wrote, directed, and starred in the movie "A Low Down Dirty Shame," one of only a few films in which he played a lead role. Beyond a few minor acting credits here and there, Wayans largely preferred to work behind the scenes in the 2000s and beyond, with most of his screen credits consisting of writing and/or directing films for his brothers Shawn and Marlon.