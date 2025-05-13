A teen who can see into the future? That was the premise of one of Disney Channel's most popular original series, "That's So Raven." Raven Baxter, played by Raven-Symoné, has the ability to see something that's going to happen in the future, allowing her to intervene where she feels it's necessary in order to change her vision. She often wears elaborate disguises to remain undetected by her family and peers as she implements her plans, which don't always work out.

The first Disney Channel series to reach 100 episodes, "That's So Raven" features Raven not only trying to affect future events while she and her friends Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) and Eddie (Orlando Brown) deal with the typical teen problems that high school students face. With a prank-pulling younger brother also in the mix, there is plenty for Raven to contend with in addition to trying to change the future.

After "That's So Raven" ended in 2007, the cast went on to other projects, from voice work with Disney to being an artist in residence at the university. What can fans see them in now, and what happened in their lives after the show? Here's what happened to the cast of "That's So Raven" after the series.