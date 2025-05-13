What Happened To The Cast Of That's So Raven?
A teen who can see into the future? That was the premise of one of Disney Channel's most popular original series, "That's So Raven." Raven Baxter, played by Raven-Symoné, has the ability to see something that's going to happen in the future, allowing her to intervene where she feels it's necessary in order to change her vision. She often wears elaborate disguises to remain undetected by her family and peers as she implements her plans, which don't always work out.
The first Disney Channel series to reach 100 episodes, "That's So Raven" features Raven not only trying to affect future events while she and her friends Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) and Eddie (Orlando Brown) deal with the typical teen problems that high school students face. With a prank-pulling younger brother also in the mix, there is plenty for Raven to contend with in addition to trying to change the future.
After "That's So Raven" ended in 2007, the cast went on to other projects, from voice work with Disney to being an artist in residence at the university. What can fans see them in now, and what happened in their lives after the show? Here's what happened to the cast of "That's So Raven" after the series.
Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter
Raven-Symoné portrays the titular Raven Baxter in "That's So Raven." She often tries to change the future she sees via her psychic abilities, which sometimes causes trouble in other areas of her life. The star did much of her own physical comedy and stunts in the series, and was regularly nominated for and won awards for the role, including Kids' Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and NAACP Image Awards.
After the series ended, Raven-Symoné continued to work with Disney on a variety of projects. She provided the voice of the Pixie Hollow fairy Iridessa in several "Tinker Bell" movies. She appeared in episodes of the Demi Lovato-led project "Sonny with a Chance" and the Zendaya-led "K.C. Undercover" and is the voice of Maria Media in the animated series "Big City Greens." Raven-Symoné worked with Disney Channel on the sequel series, "Raven's Home," portraying Raven as the mom of twins living in Chicago. She's also directed several shows for the network, including three episodes of "Sydney to the Max," one episode of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," and sixteen episodes of "Raven's Home."
In addition to her work with Disney, Raven-Symoné has continued to appear on other television networks. She was a co-host of the popular talk show "The View" from 2012 to 2016 and has appeared as herself in programs like "Prank Stars," "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," and "Celebrity Page." She is also the host of The CW's revival of "Scrabble." The actor reminded audiences of her "Cheetah Girls" days when she competed as Black Widow on the second season of "The Masked Singer." Additionally, Raven-Symoné played Alice in "The Bold Type," Rhonda in "Black-ish," and Olivia in "Empire."
Orlando Brown as Eddie Thomas
Eddie Thomas, played by Orlando Brown, is one of Raven's two best friends in the series. He's on the basketball team, is a rapper, and is one of the people who not only knows about Raven's abilities but will call her out when she does something she shouldn't in her attempts to change what she sees.
After the Disney Channel series wrapped, Brown appeared in several movies. He is Tyrone in the 2012 holiday film "Christmas in Compton," is part of the background cast in 2015's "Straight Outta Compton," is Charles in "American Bad Boy," and played Detective Brown in "Bloody Hands." On television, Brown acted in four episodes of "The End" and appeared as himself in "Hell's Kitchen." In 2023, he joined the main cast of the reality series "Bad Boys: Texas."
"That's So Raven" fans may wonder why they haven't seen Orlando Brown on their screens more often. The answer is that, while the actor was in the public eye in 2016, it was due to several arrests. He was arrested for battery after witnesses alleged that they saw him hit his girlfriend in a vehicle. After being taken into custody, the police found he had drug paraphernalia on him, resulting in additional charges. Over the next several months, he missed scheduled court appearances and was arrested twice more on similar charges. He was arrested later in the year for breaking into a friend's restaurant in Las Vegas and was arrested again in 2022 in Ohio on domestic violence charges.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues or is dealing with domestic abuse, contact the relevant resources below:
- Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Anneliese van der Pol as Chelsea Daniels
Anneliese van der Pol plays Chelsea Daniels, Raven's other best friend, on "That's So Raven." She's an environmentalist and a strong leader, though she can be considered an airhead by some. Chelsea is more of a nature lover and spiritual person compared to Raven.
Like her "That's So Raven" co-star, Raven-Symoné, van der Pol continued to work with Disney once the series wrapped, including returning for the first four seasons of the spin-off series, "Raven's Home," where she reprised her role as Chelsea. She also portrayed the character in an episode of "Bunk'd" in 2020 and played Ronnie in an episode of "Shake It Up" in 2011. Outside of Disney, van der Pol was the host of the revival of "Shalom Sesame," a variation of "Sesame Street," from 2010 to 2011. She also appeared in episodes of "Friends with Benefits" and "The Battery's Down." YouTube fans might recognize her from a video on Shane Dawson's channel in 2017, whereas "Twilight" enthusiasts may know her from the 2010 parody movie "Vampires Suck."
The actor has also done quite a bit of theater since "That's So Raven." She was Kathy in the Off-Broadway musical "Vanities, A New Musical" from 2008 to 2009. Anneliese van der Pol also did theater in Arizona, starring in "Emma" during the 2012-2013 season for the Arizona Theater Company and playing Lily in the Scottsdale Music Theatre Company's production of "Annie" in 2018.
Kyle Massey as Cory Baxter
Cory Baxter, played by Kyle Massey, is Raven's younger brother. He was always scheming up ways to make money, often without his parents knowing, but that didn't mean he wouldn't get into trouble. Like many siblings, he and Raven would argue, and Cory would torment his older sister. When he wasn't planning pranks or trying to make a quick buck, he and his friends Larry and William were in a band.
The actor rolled right from "That's So Raven" into headlining the spin-off series "Cory in the House," which followed him and the Baxters' patriarch, Victor, to Washington, D.C., where his dad became the executive chef at the White House; the show lasted two seasons. Like his other co-stars, Massey continued to work with Disney, voicing the main character, Milo, in the animated series "Fish Hooks" for three seasons. He competed on "Dancing with the Stars," dancing with pro Lacey Schwimmer and finishing second in Season 11. The actor also appeared in episodes of "Gotham," "Mighty Magiswords," and "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."
For those wondering what Massey has been up to recently, the actor has had some legal issues over the last few years. In 2021, Massey was charged in the state of Washington for having immoral contact with a minor through inappropriate photos. The charges were rooted in a 2019 civil case by the minor, which was later dropped. A warrant for Massey's arrest was issued after he missed his arraignment.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
Rondell Sheridan as Victor Baxter
Rondell Sheridan plays Victor Baxter, Raven and Cory's father, in "That's So Raven." Victor is a chef and restaurant owner, owning The Chill Grill before his move to the White House in "Cory in the House." He has a long-running rivalry with Leonard Stevenson (James McCauley), someone he went to culinary school with, and is usually a silly guy, especially around his kids.
Like Kyle Massey, Sheridan is part of the main cast of the spin-off series, reprising his role as Victor Baxter for its two seasons. He played the character again in the sequel show "Raven's Home," first popping up in an episode of Season 2. He later returned and appeared in over 40 episodes between Seasons 5 and 6.
Since "That's So Raven" and "Cory in the House," Sheridan has moved into directing and writing shorts. The actor started this transition with the former show, directing one episode each in Seasons 2, 3, and 4, and then directed five episodes of the spin-off. He also directed a Season 2 episode of "Hannah Montana." Sheridan has been a part of ten shorts since 2009 and, in addition to directing them, is credited with writing three of them and editing one of them. During his time on "Raven's Home," he directed one Season 5 episode and one Season 6 episode.
T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh as Tanya Baxter
Tanya Baxter, portrayed by T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh, is the matriarch of the Baxter family, a caring mother who decides to chase her dreams and study law. Raven's psychic powers come from Tanya's mother, though Tanya herself doesn't have the same ability, as it seems to have skipped a generation. She heads to England in Season 4 to continue her studies and never again appears in the series or its subsequent spin-off, "Cory in the House."
After the Disney Channel show, the actress went on to appear in several episodes of the reality court series "Jury Duty" and was a series regular on "There's...Johnny!" She played Dr. Blair Riley in two episodes of "Let's Stay Together" and was part of the supporting cast of "Sharknado: The 4th Awakens." Like her "That's So Raven" co-star, Rondell Sheridan, she has done quite a few shorts and eventually reprised her role as Tanya in "Raven's Home."
Before her time on "That's So Raven," Keymáh was well-known for her impressions. Because of her success, she's been able to host workshops and lead lectures across the globe, including spending time as an artist-in-residence at Florida A&M University in 2017. There is also a scholarship in her name for theater students at the university. Keymáh has self-published three books, including a meditation book titled "Cycle of Love: 28 Days of Organization, Rejuvenation and Meditation for Inspired Self Care" which was released in 2020.