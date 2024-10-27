10 Actors You Never Knew Worked At McDonald's

If you ask Rachel McAdams about her time at McDonald's, she frankly can't believe anyone let her behind the counter. In a 2008 chat with The New York Times Magazine to promote her film "The Lucky Ones," the Canadian actress was quite candid about her time working at an outpost up North: "I worked at the local McDonald's [in Canada] for three years. I'm not sure why they kept me: I am something of a daydreamer and a dawdler, so they would only let me be the 'friendly voice' that greeted you when you entered the restaurant. I was slow. I would be organizing the sweetand-sour packets in the customer's takeout bag while the line snaked out the door. Even at a fast-food restaurant, I wanted everything just so."

McAdams might not have been an excellent McDonald's employee, but she's an incredible actress who has appeared in some genuinely amazing projects, so it's a good thing she booked her breakout role in the 2002 comedy "The Hot Chick." "The Notebook" and "Mean Girls" followed soon after and launched her into the stratosphere, and McAdams never really slowed down after that. In recent years, McAdams has appeared in projects like the charming adaptation "Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret," joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the "Doctor Strange" movies, showed off her comedic side in "Game Night," and stepped onstage in Broadway productions like "Mary Jane" in 2024.