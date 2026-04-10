Heartbreaking Details About Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan has endured an awful lot of negativity related to the shape of her body over the course of her career. While appearing in "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" on the West End, she wrote an essay about the criticism she has faced simply for looking the way she does and appearing onstage, with reviews of the play and the show referencing her weight instead of her talent.

On "Bridgerton," she acted out love scenes that required partial nudity. She promptly took the chance to seize control of the narrative, asking for certain scenes and lines of dialogue from Penelope's book-based adventures be included — including requesting that during one of the sex scenes she be "very naked" during the event. "There's one scene where I'm very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest 'f*** you' to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering," she told Stylist. She added that she was glad she had a record of how she looked at that period of time.

Still, some comments she got from fans of the show were less than kind. "I remember this really drunk girl once talking to me in a bathroom being like, 'I loved [Bridgerton] because of your body.' And started talking about my body, and I was like, 'I want to die. I hate this so much,'" she told Elle.