The Best Nicola Coughlan Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

One of Nicola Coughlan's newest victories is the British Channel 4 comedy-drama "Big Mood," in which she plays the main role of Maggie — a well-known writer who's dealing with both her bipolar disorder diagnosis and her day-to-day pressures. Boasting a 6.6 on IMDb, the series remains one of Coughlan's most respected projects.

The six-part "Big Mood" is written by Coughlan's friend Camilla Whitehill, who collaborated with Bipolar UK to ascertain that Maggie's mental health would be portrayed as accurately and inclusively as possible. In an interview with the Radio Times, Coughlan noted that she drifted into the project somewhat organically as opposed to the usual casting channels, but that's not to say she didn't find the part of Maggie enticing without a friendship connection to Whitehill — quite the contrary, in fact. "I've never played a character like this, and also just a fully grown adult woman," Coughlan described Maggie. "It was liberating to play her in lots of ways. She has a lot of confidence, she doesn't really care what people think, whereas I really do, and wish I did less."

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.