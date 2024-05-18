Bridgerton Season 3: Why One Penelope Costume Made Nicola Coughlan Cry

Plenty of fans get a little teary-eyed over "Bridgerton," but it appears that some elements of filming the series affected the actors in question, too. According to a recent interview, Nicola Coughlan of "Derry Girls" fame admitted she got a bit emotional over one of Penelope Featherington's costumes because of what it represents for the character's long transformation from wallflower to belle of the ball.

"When I say I tried it on in my first fitting, it literally wasn't a dress. It was reams of fabric tied around me, layered up to give this beautiful shimmering effect. I got tears in my eyes. Which sounds very silly. It's just a piece of fabric, but it meant so much about her and who she was becoming and how she's always seen herself and wanted to present herself to the world," Coughlan told TV Insider. The dress in question is the outfit that Penelope wears when she kisses Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) for the first time, and Coughlan admits to being quite attached to the outfit. "I love that first kiss. I think it's a beautiful moment. So I am very attached to that dress," she added.