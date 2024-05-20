Are Bridgerton Stars Luke Newton And Nicola Coughlan Dating In Real Life?

Penelope Featherington's romance with Colin Bridgerton inherits the lead couple position from Season 1's Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and Season 2's Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). Of course, the show also has several other couples, and given the amount of "Bridgerton" love scenes fans have seen, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton must have known they had their work cut out for them. Fortunately, Coughlan received plenty of support from her predecessors.

"Simone and Phoebe were both incredible," she told Extra. "They are gracious and kind, and they led this show with just that, with grace and kindness. They both made it known to me ... 'We're here if you need us.' They were just there, they were at the end of the phone. They've been so supportive, and I feel so grateful for that. And I'll be there for the next lady. I don't know her yet, but whoever she is, I'm on the end of the phone."

The pressure to follow the previous couples may have been high, but Coughlan and Newton proved to be more than capable of answering the call. In fact, Coughlan asked to be "very naked" in "Bridgerton" Season 3 to empower herself and belittle her haters. With that attitude and the excellent chemistry between them, Coughlan and Newton are a worthy "Bridgerton" main couple.