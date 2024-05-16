Nicola Coughlan Asked To Be 'Very Naked' In Bridgerton Season 3 For Two Reasons

There's no better way to put a thumb in the eye of your critics than to show them you're not ashamed to be yourself. That's just what former "Derry Girls" star Nicola Coughlan aimed to do when she asked that she be frequently nude while playing former-wallflower-turned-belle-of-the-season Penelope Featherington during Season 3 of "Bridgerton."

The actress confirmed to Stylist that her goal was to both shut up people trying to fatshame her and leave behind a record of her form on film. "There's one scene where I'm very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest 'f*** you' to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering," she told the magazine. "I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought: 'When I'm 80, I want to look back on this and remember how f***** hot I looked!'"

The actress has previously been fearless in speaking out against negative comments about her shape. In a 2022 Instagram post, she asked fans not to share their opinions about her body with her. But when it comes to being nude around others, she got comfortable with co-star Luke Newton ... and had one clause put into her contract to make sure someone close to her never got to see her love scenes.