15 Best TV Shows On Peacock, Ranked

With dozens of streaming services available from various studios and entertainment companies, it can be really difficult to figure out which ones offer the best returns on investment. Peacock isn't the first streamer that many people think of, but it has a thriving reality TV ecosystem (thanks to NBC's Bravo network), a fantastic back catalog, and a slate of original projects that often surprise and delight. There's a ton of great content to be found on Peacock, but we sifted through everything to find the best of the best.

Because Peacock offers such a wide variety of content (whereas other streaming services, like Apple TV, tend to focus on a particular sensibility or concentration of genres), it's difficult to rank all of the best in one list, but we made sure to consider quality across the board. We factored in critical and audience reception, looking at Rotten Tomatoes scores and other ratings. This list was also curated using our opinion and experience, largely to make final decisions using qualitative reasoning and instinct. We made sure to focus on Peacock exclusives and originals, as well as series that are wholly or mostly available on the service.