15 Best TV Shows On Peacock, Ranked
With dozens of streaming services available from various studios and entertainment companies, it can be really difficult to figure out which ones offer the best returns on investment. Peacock isn't the first streamer that many people think of, but it has a thriving reality TV ecosystem (thanks to NBC's Bravo network), a fantastic back catalog, and a slate of original projects that often surprise and delight. There's a ton of great content to be found on Peacock, but we sifted through everything to find the best of the best.
Because Peacock offers such a wide variety of content (whereas other streaming services, like Apple TV, tend to focus on a particular sensibility or concentration of genres), it's difficult to rank all of the best in one list, but we made sure to consider quality across the board. We factored in critical and audience reception, looking at Rotten Tomatoes scores and other ratings. This list was also curated using our opinion and experience, largely to make final decisions using qualitative reasoning and instinct. We made sure to focus on Peacock exclusives and originals, as well as series that are wholly or mostly available on the service.
15. Project Runway
- Cast: Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, Heidi Klum
- Creator: Eli Holzman
- Seasons: 21
- Genre: Reality TV
"Project Runway" has aired 21 seasons of iconic episodes, 20 of which are available on Peacock, each one featuring a new slate of talented, unknown fashion designers competing for a cash prize and valuable industry support. While most reality TV doesn't hold up over time or offer much upon rewatching, "Project Runway" is always engaging, thanks to the truly exceptional talent to be found on any season. While some challenges are wacky (the first of each season usually involves the use of unconventional materials by way of supermarkets, forests, and what-have-you), "Project Runway" avoids the sense of exploitation that many other competition shows lean into, like "America's Next Top Model."
14. Saturday Night Live
- Cast: Kenan Thompson, Ashley Padilla, Marcello Hernandez
- Creator: Lorne Michaels
- Seasons: 51
- Genre: Sketch comedy
Whether you love it or hate it, it's impossible to deny that "Saturday Night Live" has been a part of the cultural zeitgeist since the 1970s. There have been times when the show seemed close to cancellation, but at Season 51 the old late-night juggernaut is still going. "Saturday Night Live" has catapulted the careers of some of America's most beloved comedians, including Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, and Bowen Yang, and it's likely to continue doing so with great work from current cast members like Sarah Sherman and Andrew Dismukes.
Because each show is written and produced over the course of one week, there are always sketches that don't land and hosts that don't seem comfortable (hosting "Saturday Night Live" is more terrifying than you think), but there's also always something to talk about. "Saturday Night Live" has been contributing to political and cultural discourse since its inception, and because Peacock allows users to watch the newest (and oldest) episodes as soon as they air, it's the perfect thing to put on when enjoying a lazy, Sunday afternoon.
13. Parks and Recreation
- Cast: Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt
- Creators: Greg Daniels, Michael Schur
- Seasons: 7
- Genre: Comedy
One of the most beloved sitcoms of the 21st century, "Parks and Recreation" is one of many great series that can found, in its entirety, on Peacock. Even if someone watched it while it was airing on NBC, "Parks and Recreation" is a perfect show to rewatch for comfort and laughs, and any discerning fan is bound to discover a few new jokes as they go through the series all these years later. The series follows the employees of Pawnee, Indiana's parks and recreation department, led by eternal optimist Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler).
Every character on the show gets consistent laughs, from the department's morose, apathetic intern April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza) to Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari) — a selfish, image-obsessed man who many "Parks and Rec" fans agree they'd hate in real life. Leslie and Ron Swanson's (Nick Offerman) paradoxical friendship turns out to be one of the most interesting of the series, offering a great example of two people with the same integrity and antithetical political views fostering mutual respect.
12. All Her Fault
- Cast: Sarah Snook, Dakota Fanning, Sophia Lillis
- Creator: Megan Gallagher
- Seasons: 1
- Genre: Thriller
Not all limited series make a big impression on TV watchers at large, but "All Her Fault" is a thrilling nail-biter that benefits from a talented cast and a conscientious script. The series begins with working mother Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook) arriving at a home to pick up her son, Milo (Duke McCloud) only to discover that he has been kidnapped. Marissa and her family— including her husband Peter Irvine (Jake Lacy) — are devastated, and it is up to police Detective Alcaras (Michael Peña) to find Milo before its too late.
"All Her Fault" offers a rewarding plot with plenty of twists and turns. Each character is unravelled with subtlety and patience, allowing room for audiences to make up their own minds before discovering the truth behind Milo's disappearance. The series also makes a point to place disability front-and-center— multiple characters have mental and/or physical disabilities — but only to show where interpersonal ableism can become emotionally crippling. It's a rich story, and Dakota Fanning and Snook are excellent co-leads exploring the perpetuity of motherhood.
11. Below Deck
- Cast: Lee Rosbach, Kerry Titheradge, Kyle Stillie
- Creator: Mark Cronin
- Seasons: 12
- Genre: Reality TV
There are a lot of great reality TV shows streaming on Peacock, so any fans of the genre should absolutely go take a few minutes to browse, but the best slice-of-life reality series available on the platform right now is "Below Deck." "Below Deck" follows the crew members of a different luxury yacht each season, and despite the lack of surface area, there's always plenty of drama and comedy to enjoy as a viewer. The show is considered one of Bravo's most successful series to date. "Below Deck" has now released 12 seasons (not including all the "Below Deck" spin-offs), and shows no signs of slowing down.
10. Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Cast: Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews
- Creators: Dan Goor, Michael Schur
- Seasons: 8
- Genre: Comedy
Another fantastic gem from NBC's sitcom legacy, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is a workplace comedy set in a police precinct in Brooklyn. More than a traditional cop show, "Brooklyn Nine Nine" is about a group of coworkers inhabiting a shared space and getting involved in each others' lives. One of the best things about "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is how quickly the show finds its stride; where other sitcoms often need a season or more to get into gear, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is an enjoyable watch from pilot to finale.
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is more of an ensemble effort than other sitcoms, with each character earning plenty of opportunities for growth and spotlight moments. Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) is a fantastic entry point for viewers thanks to Samberg's natural likability, but Andre Braugher's Captain Raymond Holt is the series' ace in the hole. Terry Crews, Jo Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, and the rest of the cast are all impeccable, and there's no combination of characters that feels like a chore to watch.
9. The 'Burbs
- Cast: Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Kapil Talwalkar
- Creator: Celeste Hughey
- Seasons: 1
- Genre: Mystery
A show that landed on Peacock in February 2026, "The 'Burbs" is a wacky mystery series starring Jack Whitehall and Keke Palmer as new parents Rob and Samira. Based on the Tom Hanks film of the same name, "The 'Burbs" follows Rob and Samira as they settle into Rob's childhood home in a town called Hinckley Hills, also known as "the safest town in America." It starts a little slow and bumpy, but with the singular comedic talent of performers like Mark Proksch and Paula Pell backing them up, Palmer and Whitehall manage to find their footing.
Despite Samira quickly making friends with a crew of lovable, neighborhood gossips, she struggles to get answers about the weird house across the street and the teen girl who used to live there before going missing about 15 years earlier. Rob has his own secrets to keep, and Samira is frustratingly out of the loop for a while, but by the end, viewers have gotten both thrills and laughs, and enough breadcrumbs to set up a great second season with even higher stakes. It might be the case that Jack Whitehall has finally broken America.
8. St. Denis Medical
- Cast: Wendi McLendon-Covey, Allison Tolman, David Alan Grier
- Creators: Eric Ledgin, Justin Spitzer
- Seasons: 2
- Genre: Comedy
Peacock isn't just a treasure trove of older sitcoms; the streamer also has several promising, current sitcoms available to stream. One such series, "St. Denis Medical," follows the emergency room staff at an underfunded Oregon hospital as they deal with ridiculous patients, worsening work conditions, and interpersonal conflicts. If its vibe reminds you of "Superstore," that's because both shows come from the same creator (Justin Spitzer) and star several overlapping cast members.
"St. Denis Medical" benefits from Justin Spitzer's particular expertise in casting under-appreciated, overlooked comedic performers in lead roles. Actors like Wendi McLendon-Covey and David Alan Grier get the long-overdue chance to spotlight their chops on the show, and in doing so, they help the series develop its characters and running jokes more quickly than a sitcom featuring a lot of young unknowns. McLendon-Covey's character, chief of medicine Joyce Henderson, is a particularly neurotic and entertaining figure, but each character is simultaneously likable and unlikable, the perfect conditions for sitcom magic.
7. Ponies
- Cast: Emilia Clarke, Haley Lu Richardson, Adrian Lester
- Creators: Susanna Fogel, David Iserson
- Seasons: 1
- Genre: Spy Thriller
Another show that arrived in early 2026, "Ponies" is one of Peacock's most promising new offerings. The series, set in Moscow in the 1970s, follows two young women who decide to work for the CIA following the mysterious deaths of their husbands. Beatrice (Emilia Clarke) speaks fluent Russian and proves herself valuable with her demure mien and quick thinking, and Twila (Haley Lu Richardson) is a fearless, free spirit who's lived all over the world. Clarke and Richardson build a believable friendship between their characters, which serves as the show's central relationship.
The tension in "Ponies" is subtle at first; it sneaks up on the viewer, allowing its characters to feel protected by certain boundaries, both physical and societal. The series doesn't shy away from the era's ugliness (including the still-recent fallout of the Holocaust and society's disdain for homosexuality), but also doesn't fixate on the abstract or present things as monolithic. The final two episodes of the series are jam-packed with action, tension, and shocking information, all of which set up exciting prospects for a second season.
6. 30 Rock
- Cast: Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan
- Creator: Tina Fey
- Seasons: 7
- Genre: Comedy
"30 Rock" is one of the funniest shows ever made, not just because of its stellar writing, but also because of its joke density. Someone could rewatch "30 Rock" five times and still catch new gags on the fifth viewing, because every line, gesture, and moment of the show is tailored to produce maximum comedy. It's one of a small number of shows that has put out a practically flawless episode of television, and absolutely worth taking the time to watch once, if not twice or more.
The series follows Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), the head writer and creator of a sketch show starring high-maintenance narcissists Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski) and Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan). Liz attempts to balance her demanding job with her desire for a lasting personal life, and she develops a strong, mentor/mentee bond with NBC executive Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) throughout the series. Baldwin gives one of the best performances of his career in "30 Rock," and the show's whole cast of characters is very entertaining and very strange.
5. Mrs. Davis
- Cast: Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen
- Creators: Tara Hernandez, Damon Lindelof
- Seasons: 1
- Genre: Action-Adventure
An early Peacock original that was overshadowed by the pandemic and other, higher-profile projects, "Mrs. Davis" is a limited series about artificial intelligence in a near-future world. Betty Gilpin stars as Simone, a nun living in a remote monastery in Nevada who spends her spare hours riding her horse and debunking magicians. She has a particular distaste for Mrs. Davis, the AI program that's become ubiquitous worldwide, and so does her ex-boyfriend, Wiley (Jake McDorman).
Reluctantly, Simone agrees to work with Wiley to destroy Mrs. Davis, but their quest becomes far more complicated as Simone finds herself confronted with her deepest desires, feelings, and trauma. Simone's relationship with a mysterious diner owner named Jay has everything and nothing to do with Mrs. Davis, and the show itself poses important questions about happiness and life. "Mrs. Davis" is stuffed with wild moments, making for an engaging plot, but the biggest draw is Betty Gilpin, an actor so captivating she could get rave reviews performing the Cheesecake Factory menu onstage.
4. The Office: Superfan Edition
- Cast: Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski
- Creator: Greg Daniels
- Seasons: 9
- Genre: Comedy
Just being able to rewatch the original version of "The Office" would be enough to recommend Peacock to fans of the series, but Peacock decided to go one step further with Superfan Editions of each season. Essentially, what this means is that editors went back through scenes and storylines that were cut from the show to fit into its time slot and put them back in, an effort that nearly doubles the length of each episode. The Superfan episodes give access to never-before-seen content, including entire subplots.
Viewers of "The Office" Superfan Editions get to see Stanley and Ryan nearly come to blows, and Toby very nearly confess his feelings to Pam. The actor who played Meredith, Kate Flannery, has loved Peacock's release of the deleted scenes, most of which are just as funny as the original series and were only cut at the last possible moment. The Superfan Editions of every season are a must-watch for any fan (and the original version is still on Peacock, too).
3. The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins
- Cast: Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe, Erika Alexander
- Creators: Robert Carlock, Sam Means
- Seasons: 1
- Genre: Comedy
Daniel Radcliffe has a knack for choosing great projects, so it's not a surprise that "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" is so good. From the same minds who developed "30 Rock" and "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" is a new sitcom co-starring Radcliffe as documentary filmmaker Arthur Tobin. His subject is notorious football player Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan), whose scandalous gambling earned him a lifetime ban from the NFL.
"The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" isn't a show about football. It's about the importance of surrounding oneself with the right people and building family and community from any circumstance. Radcliffe and Morgan are hilarious (there are some jokes that only Tracy Morgan is fit to deliver), and Bobby Moynihan is a scene-stealer as Reggie's longtime best friend, Rusty. The show is still airing its first season as of this writing, but it's already featured some awesome guest stars, including Craig Robinson and Megan Thee Stallion.
2. Community
- Cast: Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi
- Creator: Dan Harmon
- Seasons: 6
- Genre: Comedy
"Community" is one of several flagship comedy series of Peacock's impressive and underrated back catalog. The show has held up very well over time and is still worthy of new viewers (there are plenty of "Community" episodes great for re-watching, too). For those unfamiliar, "Community" was a moderately successful sitcom when it aired that still enjoys a massive cult following. It follows a collection of community college students who form a Spanish study group and soon become a tight-knit, found family.
With episodes like "A Fistful of Paintballs" in Season 2 and "Remedial Chaos Theory" in Season 3, "Community" expanded the limits of comedic television and format. The show played with story structure as it went on and provided a rich proving ground for young, talented actors like Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, and Donald Glover. No one in the cast is a weak link, though, and the group is always at its best when managing antics as a unit. Harmon discovered comedian Ken Jeong for the show and featured cult-favorite talent like John Oliver, Michael K. Williams, and Sophie B. Hawkins.
1. The Traitors
- Cast: Hosted by Alan Cumming
- Creators: Mark Pos, Jasper Hoogendoorn
- Seasons: 4
- Genre: Reality TV
"The Traitors" is one of the best reality game shows on TV. The premise is to invite a few dozen famous people to a huge stone castle in the Scottish Highlands. There, they complete challenges to win money for the prize pot and scrutinize each other to figure out which among them have been chosen as traitors. Contestants come from all walks of fame, including British aristocrats, Olympic athletes, and stand-up comedians. Most participants come from other reality TV shows (usually sorting themselves into "housewives," "gamers (from shows like "Survivor")," and "daters"), but there are always enough participants from outside these circles that anyone should be able to watch and recognize a few faces.
There are a million reasons to tune in, from actor Alan Cumming's dramatic, vibrant flair for hosting to the unofficial contest amongst participants to see who can dress best for Scottish brunch. That said, the premise truly provides plenty of drama on its own. The three secret traitors (chosen by production) work together to anonymously "murder" faithful contestants and avoid banishment from the rest of the faithfuls at the show's round table deliberations. The show consistently turns out compelling content without sacrificing pace, and an upcoming season of "The Traitors" will feature all non-celebrity contestants.