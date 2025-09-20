Why The Traitors Is Going In A Bold Direction With No Celebrity Contestants

"The Traitors" pits reality TV favorites and public figures against each other in a game of Mafia meets Clue. Can the Faithfuls successfully weed out the Traitors and save themselves, all while living together in a Scottish castle? Sometimes, but each season the Traitors get sneakier and more ruthless.

The Peacock series has included popular contestants from shows like "Survivor," "Big Brother," and "The Real Housewives," along with iconic villains like Cirie Fields and siblings of famous actors like Dylan Efron. But series host Alan Cumming and several former players revealed on a panel at Televerse 2025 that a fully civilian season of "The Traitors," meaning one with no celebrity contestants, is officially in the works. It will appear on NBC, rather than the streaming service Peacock, marking a shift for the popular project.

Cumming says the cash prize, which can be as large as $250,000 depending on how much money is added to the pot over the season, will make more of an impact for the contestants. "The money will mean more to them," Cumming said at Televerse 2025 (via Yahoo!). "I'm pretty excited about it. I think it's going to be a hoot."