5 Netflix TV Shows You Can Binge-Watching In One Day

We've all been there: you're sitting on your couch, looking for something to watch. There are endless apps to scroll through, featuring endless pages of rectangles promising endless hours of entertainment. What even are these shows? Are you committing to the next several weeks of binge-watching, or are you able to dip in and out in an afternoon?

If Netflix is your streamer of choice, we've got some suggestions that you can view in their entirety in just one day. There's true-crime, comedy, drama, and those that land somewhere in between. Several have won awards; others got so-so critical reviews but are perfect for curling up on the couch with wine and popcorn.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos told The New York Times that his company wants to be all things to all people. "We want to be HBO and CBS and BBC and all those different networks around the world that entertain people," he explained. "We have to have a very broad variety of things that people watch and love." No matter what mood you're in, you can find something below to fill your time.