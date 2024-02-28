Genius Characters That Made Really Dumb Decisions

There's a regular trope in television surrounding the mega-genius. Either the show entirely revolves around said genius (usually while he or she is solving crimes) or, in an ensemble of several figures, there's one character who is responsible for anything "brainy." There are certainly other genius archetypes — the wise counselor, the ambitious prodigy, the hyper-focused specialist etc. — but one thing they all have in common, usually, is that they're right more often than they're wrong. Or at least that's how they're perceived by the other characters and within the reality of the show itself.

It's not particularly notable when a mathematical genius can't quite put into words an adequate analysis of the symbolism in "The Great Gatsby," so it's important to note that the mistakes these characters have made are ones that they ought to have caught before making them — either because it was a mistake in a field where they're particularly accomplished, a mistake of common sense that they should be expected to understand, or because they were warned beforehand about the potential consequences of their actions. Most of the time, the mistakes these genius characters make are a result of their fatal flaw, and you might be surprised what some of those actually turn out to be.