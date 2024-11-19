The Perfect Couple Ending Explained - Who Killed Merritt?

Netflix kicked off its killer September lineup when it released the limited series "The Perfect Couple" near the beginning of the month. Based on the novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand — dubbed the queen of beach reads by New York magazine — it begins with the wealthy Winbury family preparing for a wedding, only to have those plans interrupted when a corpse washes up on the beach. The deceased is soon revealed to be Merritt Monaco (Meghann Fahy), who was bride-to-be Amelia Sacks's (Eve Hewson) best friend and set to be the maid of honor in the wedding.

At first, it seems like Amelia is the only real connection that Merritt had with the Winbury family. But as "The Perfect Couple" unfolds, that proves not to be the case — and not only did multiple people have a history with Merritt, but pretty much everyone stood to benefit from her being taken out of the picture for one reason or another. So who actually killed Merritt, why did they kill her, and how did all of that tie together with the events before and after her death? Let's take a deep dive into all of that, including insight from some of the stars of "The Perfect Couple" as well as several of the creatives that brought it to life.