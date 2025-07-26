Every so often a series like "Adolescence" comes along. Over just four episodes, this powerful piece of storytelling shows us how we can probe for answers to the question of how a child who seems to love his parents and has friends can become a murderer, but still come up short. "Adolescence" focuses on not just the suspect in the case, 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), but also his parents and sister, his classmates and teachers, the police officers who have charged him, and the psychologist who is trying to assess his mental state.

We know from the first episode that Jamie did it; the question then becomes why. It's a question Jamie himself has to deal with, along with his friends, his family, and even the viewers, as he goes from an innocent young teenager to a frightening monster and back again.

As a result of its devastating narrative and innovative style, with all four episodes shot in single takes, "Adolescence" has quickly become a cultural touchstone for how we understand teenagers today. The series listed below each have elements of "Adolescence," whether it's because they're crime dramas, like "Broadchurch" or "Mare of Easttown," they spotlight children accused of crimes, like "Defending Jacob" or "When They See Us," or they feature one of the stars and the director of "Adolescence," as "Boiling Point" does. Whatever the connection, here are 12 TV shows like "Adolescence" you need to check out.