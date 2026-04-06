Why Is Spider-Man's DNA Mutating? What The MCU Is Setting Up For Peter Parker

Scant details have been made available regarding the full plotline of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" so far, thus it's hard to predict the film's plot. But the movie will probably have a far-reaching impact on Peter's life and ought to finally reunite him with the friends and family he shed in "No Way Home" for the good of humanity. While it's intent upon resolving that storyline, it's definitely using another idea to get him to that point.

It seems likely the MCU will use The Six Arms Saga to give Peter a rebirth — literal or spiritual — which will allow him to return to his old life. He'll naturally be plunged right back into chaos when the next big cross-Marvel event film, "Avengers: Doomsday," occurs later in 2026.

But it's interesting to note that the plot doesn't appear to be a scene-for-scene copy of any of the previously mentioned Spider-Man storylines. The trailer hints that Peter will be going up against The Hand, an order of ancient ninjas, among a host of other villains who were mentioned in a recent leak, — most of whom don't show up in either the comic book or animated version of the Six Arms Saga.

While other characters from various iterations of the storyline, including The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), are definitely in the trailer, it looks like Bruce Banner will be stepping in for Curt Connors. And you shouldn't count on seeing either Morbius or Kraven the Hunter, either, after their big screen flops. But it should hit some of the story beats that the Six Arms Saga plays with, along with a few from The Other storyline.