We Predict The Plot Of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The web of excitement is beginning to spin for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," one of many movies that will blow you away in 2026. Our Spidey-sense can't stop tingling, because we think we have cracked the code to the film's secret plot, so make sure to watch the above video if you want to find out more about our predictions.

Filmmaker Jon Watts has departed the Spider-Verse, opening the door for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director Destin Daniel Cretton to take the reins for "Brand New Day." It's a fresh start — in more ways than one — especially since Peter Parker (Tom Holland) had Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) wipe out the world's knowledge that he is Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." While Cretton aims to bring a more grounded aspect to the series, it shouldn't be such a radical departure from what fans have come to love about Holland's web-head, since writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers also penned the previous three Spidey flicks.

What's even more exciting is the confirmation that Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk are set to feature in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." Peter interacting with Frank Castle, in particular, is something that fans have waited a long time for, so it should be a treat to see how these two coexist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to this, Zendaya's MJ and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds will return, as well as Michael Mando, who played Mac Gargan in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."