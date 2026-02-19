Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Official Synopsis & Villain Leaks Reveal So Much

The leaked synopses for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" include some broad ideas of what's in store, from the amount of time we'll be jumping since "No Way Home" to the nature of the conflict Spidey's getting caught up in this time — including the rumored list of potential villains appearing in "Brand New Day." Allies and enemies new and old all seem to be in the mix, some of whom could have major ramifications for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Brand New Day" — helmed by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director and recent Marvel mainstay Destin Daniel Cretton — is the first of just two MCU films hitting theaters this year, with the second, "Avengers: Doomsday," being arguably the most hotly anticipated entry in the franchise in half a decade. After spending several years struggling to produce a new central arc for the franchise, Marvel Studios seems to be bringing things to a head once again, for better or worse, and "Brand New Day" will be a big part of that.

Watch the video above for a complete rundown of the recent "Spider-Man" leaks and what to expect when the film hits theaters on July 31.