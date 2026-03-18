Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Has Marvel Fans All Saying The Same Thing
The long-awaited trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is finally here, and for most Marvel fans, it seems to have been worth the wait. As the successor to 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (the eighth highest-grossing movie of all time and the most successful Marvel Cinematic Universe entry after "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame"), the new movie has big shoes to fill. Fans will be able to make their full judgments when "Brand New Day" swings into cineplexes on July 31, 2026, but excitement is already high if the reaction to the trailer is anything to go by.
In particular, fans are celebrating what seems to be a more grounded story arc for Peter Parker (Tom Holland), who's been living in anonymity since Doctor Strange cast a spell that erased him from everyone's memories in "No Way Home," including his love interest MJ (Zendaya) and his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon). The trailer emphasizes the daily struggles of the full-time Spider-Man routine, complete with low tech, a proper secret identity, and, of course, the sads. In fact, Peter's apparent depression is what has a lot of fans hyped about seeing the movie.
"Now this is the Spider-Man we all wanted, lonely, broke, broken, jacked up, doing stunts in the air, this trailer just made my day," one fan wrote in a YouTube comment. Another comment that quickly racked up thousands of likes on YouTube shared a similar sentiment: "You know its gonna be peak when its depressed Spiderman [sic]." Celebrating Peter's suffering may seem strange to some, but for many fans, it represents a move back toward the street level Spider-Man stories that made the original Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi films so beloved.
Fans are praising the personal approach of the film
While all of the previous Tom Holland "Spider-Man" movies have been big hits, some fans have complained that the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the character has been too far removed from his friendly neighborhood nature since "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Whether it's the fancy suits given to him by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) or his adventures in the Multiverse, there's a section of the fandom that feels MCU Spidey stories have been too large in scale and that something core about the appeal of Spider-Man was lost by taking him out of his normal superhero routine in New York City.
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" looks set to remedy this, and it's gone down well with fans. "This looks so so good! Street level. Personal stakes. And you can see where it might connect to the bigger universe," one Redditor wrote in a thread about the film's trailer. The comment received almost a thousand upvotes within its first three hours, and the thread is full of similar comments about the way "Brand New Day" is seemingly taking Spidey back to his roots.
Part of that is the choice of villains. Michael Mando's Scorpion appears in the trailer, warning Spider-Man to stay out of his way. "Feels so good and fulfilling finally seeing Michael Mando in the Scorpion suit!!" one Redditor wrote in another popular comment that quickly got hundreds of upvotes. And he isn't the only villain fans think they spotted in the trailer: "Scorpion, Boomerang, Tarantula and ninjas who are either The Hand or the True Believers (another evil ninja clan from the comics); bring it on," one viewer said in the YouTube comments section.
Fans are also loving all the supporting characters
Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, appears prominently in the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer, and fans are excited about seeing him team up with Spidey. It's a classic pairing in the comics — two of New York's most famous vigilantes with even more famously different personalities. "As much as I worried about a toned down Punisher in this at first, I wouldn't be surprised if Jon makes it totally work and it actually allows him to make the character more over the top in a good way," one Redditor said. "But he doesn't seem too watered down from this trailer."
The trailer's narration explains what seems to be the main storyline of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" — a genetic mutation of Spider-Man's DNA gives him the ability to generate webs from his own body. It harkens back to the Tobey Maguire films and the mid-2000s comic book crossover story arc "The Other," which the film seems to be drawing some inspiration from. Peter is seen seeking out Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) in the trailer for help, and he no longer looks like Professor Hulk. "I can't even describe how happy I am because Bruce Banner is back and in human form," reads one comment on YouTube.
Some are theorizing that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, will show up as well, given Punisher's presence and the red ninjas that pop up throughout the trailer, which most believe to be The Hand. "If the hand is there Murdock is there fighting," wrote one Redditor. Sadie Sink's character goes unseen in the trailer, though some believe you can see a glimpse of her strapped to a chair. The character, who many believe to be X-Men member Jean Grey, will presumably play a large role.