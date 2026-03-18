Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Has Marvel Fans All Saying The Same Thing

The long-awaited trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is finally here, and for most Marvel fans, it seems to have been worth the wait. As the successor to 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (the eighth highest-grossing movie of all time and the most successful Marvel Cinematic Universe entry after "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame"), the new movie has big shoes to fill. Fans will be able to make their full judgments when "Brand New Day" swings into cineplexes on July 31, 2026, but excitement is already high if the reaction to the trailer is anything to go by.

In particular, fans are celebrating what seems to be a more grounded story arc for Peter Parker (Tom Holland), who's been living in anonymity since Doctor Strange cast a spell that erased him from everyone's memories in "No Way Home," including his love interest MJ (Zendaya) and his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon). The trailer emphasizes the daily struggles of the full-time Spider-Man routine, complete with low tech, a proper secret identity, and, of course, the sads. In fact, Peter's apparent depression is what has a lot of fans hyped about seeing the movie.

"Now this is the Spider-Man we all wanted, lonely, broke, broken, jacked up, doing stunts in the air, this trailer just made my day," one fan wrote in a YouTube comment. Another comment that quickly racked up thousands of likes on YouTube shared a similar sentiment: "You know its gonna be peak when its depressed Spiderman [sic]." Celebrating Peter's suffering may seem strange to some, but for many fans, it represents a move back toward the street level Spider-Man stories that made the original Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi films so beloved.