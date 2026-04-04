Even with a whopping sixty birthday candles (and counting) on its birthday cake, the universe that once began with a five-year mission in "Star Trek" is still going strong. Between the alternate reality version of the Kelvin timeline "Star Trek" movies, and series ranging from the episodic and occasionally whimsical "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" to the darker, more politically introspective "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," it's safe to say there's a "Star Trek" series for just about everyone — including animation fans.

To date, the "Star Trek" universe is up to five animated series, not including the two animated "Short Treks," "Ephraim & Dot" and "The Girl Who Made the Stars." There's the essential old-school animation "Star Trek: The Animated Series" ("TAS") from the 1970s, which served as a quasi-continuation of "Star Trek: The Original Series right down to having the same central cast. After that, the second-wave "Next Generation" era didn't yield any novel animated series, but toon-loving Trekkies got their wish with "Star Trek: Lower Decks" in 2020, the release of which kicked off a brand new animated era for the franchise.

To find out which among these series should be first on every Trek fan's watch list, we consulted IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes to see which shows viewers were loving the most. We factored in IMDb overall ratings, and Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and audience scores to create our ranking. Now that we've mathed the math, here's every "Star Trek" animated series ranked from "Not for everyone" to "Must watch immediately."