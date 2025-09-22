5 Essential Star Trek: The Animated Series Episodes Fans Have To Watch

The original "Star Trek" series was canceled unceremoniously in 1969, and many probably assumed we'd never see Captain Kirk and the crew of the Enteprise again. But before "Trek" became a sprawling franchise with a dozen live-action spin-offs and just as many movies, its first revival came in the form of a children's Saturday morning cartoon, referred to these days as "Star Trek: The Animated Series." Nearly all of the original cast returned to voice their characters, yet debates have raged for years as to whether the events of the show are fully canon or not.

"Star Trek: The Animated Series" arrived in 1974, produced by Filmation — the same studio behind "The New Adventures of Superman," "The Archie Show," and in the '80s, "Masters of the Universe." Known today for its bonkers stories and more colorful characters, "Star Trek: The Animated Series" is the redheaded stepchild of the "Star Trek" family, but still holds a special place in the hearts of Trekkies for its uniqueness.

Few would call it a great show, and it boasts just 22 episodes in total, aired over the course of two years. Nonetheless, the series does have its highlights, with a handful of episodes that still stand the test of time half a century later. So wrap up your fun in the recreation room and strap on your life support belt, because we're going where no cartoon has gone before. Here are the five most essential episodes of "Star Trek: The Animated Series" that every fan should watch.