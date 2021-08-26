Star Trek: Prodigy Has Found Its Main Villains

As we continue enjoying the second season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" there's another animated series in the franchise that's inching closer and closer to release — "Star Trek: Prodigy." The upcoming cartoon series marks the first time Trek is releasing a series specifically targeted at a younger audience (although who could blame you if you thought the space jellyfish from "Encounter at Farpoint" were for the kiddies), and it's doing so by bringing along one of the franchise's most important characters: Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew).

We know quite a lot about both the plot and the cast of "Star Trek: Prodigy." The story follows a group of six young aliens who discover an abandoned (and highly advanced) Federation vessel called the Prodigy. With the help of a holographic interface designed to look, act, and sound like Janeway, the kids use their newfound ship as a means to escape their circumstances. It's sort of a cross between the "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Message in a Bottle" and the classic British sci-fi series "Blake's 7" — and if that means something to you, regardless of age, "Star Trek: Prodigy" is probably a show worth checking out.

We also know who our alien heroes are: Gwyn (voiced by Ella Purnell), Dal (Brett Gray), Zero (Angus Imrie), Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), Murf (Dee Bradley Baker), and Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzoukas). What we didn't know up until now was who the show's villains were — but that changes today.