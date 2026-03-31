5 Reasons Why Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Flopped

Shortly after its first batch of episodes aired, Paramount+ announced that "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" would be ending after two seasons. Compared to the seven-season runs of "The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine," or "Voyager," a two season long existence for "Starfleet Academy" is paltry. Even fellow streaming "Star Trek" show "Discovery" got five seasons on the small screen. However, Paramount+ has decided to pull the plug early on this particular entry in the "Star Trek" universe as the company figures out what this franchise's streaming TV future looks like.

If it's any consolation to the artists behind this show and its fledgling fanbase, all "Star Trek" properties garner cult followings and even continuations in other mediums (like novels). The story of this show probably doesn't end with cancellation. Still, given its abrupt conclusion and lackluster viewership, its now fair to say that "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" was a misfire in terms of launching a hit new show for Paramount+. But what went wrong here? Why did this particular production fail to take off when so many other "Star Trek" programs have soared on television?

There were several unique problems plaguing "Starfleet Academy," including its awkward release date, the fact that it didn't feature famous pre-existing "Star Trek" characters, and the crowded landscape of sci-fi streaming shows, among other issues. These were the thorny, intricate woes that not even the future Starfleet legends at the heart of this "Star Trek" show could overcome.