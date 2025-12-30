10 Best Star Trek Characters That Only Appeared In One Episode

"Star Trek" is famous for many things, but one of its best aspects is its incredible cast of characters. The show's diverse array of personalities, human and alien, gives everyone someone to identify with, root for, and even hate. Many of the best "Star Trek" characters also happen to be some of the most compelling in all of science fiction. But the brilliance of "Star Trek" characters isn't just limited to its main stars and series regulars. The franchise, which has been in existence since 1966, has a long track record of phenomenal guest characters. And believe it or not, some of the best are often found in just one episode.

From that classic original series of the 1960s to the current "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," the franchise has a penchant for creating memorable and iconic characters for one episode alone. Guest actors, including some pretty big names, sign on for an episode, deliver masterful performances, and depart, never to be seen again. But that's the brilliance of these one-off characters: They don't need a whole series or a season — or even a two-part episode — to be as good as any regular cast member. Though it's hard to choose, given just how many the franchise has seen, we've found 10 of the best "Star Trek" guest stars who appeared in only one episode.