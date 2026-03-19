Dunk And Egg's Entire Game Of Thrones Story Explained

If you watched "Game of Thrones," the massively successful HBO series adapted from George R.R. Martin's fantasy series "A Song of Ice and Fire" — and based on just how popular this show was, you probably did — you actually knew about Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Aegon V Targaryen without even realizing it. Ser Duncan is mentioned in Season 1 during one of Bran Stark's (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) bedtime stories, and in Season 4, the bastard king Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) reads some of Ser Duncan's accomplishments out of the White Book, which chronicles the deeds of the men in the Kingsguard of Westeros. As for Aegon, his brother Aemon Targaryen, portrayed by Peter Vaughan, is part of the Night's Watch alongside Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) and is the group's resident Maester. When he dies in Season 5, he has an imagined conversation with his younger brother, whom he lovingly calls "Egg."

All of this is to say that the legend of Ser Duncan and his squire Aegon, affectionally called "Dunk and Egg," has come to the small screen with the HBO spin-off "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," based on Martin's series of novellas titled "Tales of Dunk and Egg." So now that we know the legacy they leave behind, what's the entire story of Dunk and Egg — played on the series by Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell, respectively — in the "Game of Thrones" universe? Oh, obviously: massive spoilers ahead!