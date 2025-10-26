Why Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Writers Haven't Thought Out How The Couple Will Break Up

If you've been wondering when and how Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and his bride Mandy (Emily Osment) are going to split up, but haven't figured out which of the many obstacles facing the young couple will take them down, don't worry — the show's writing team hasn't decided, either. "We've had some broad discussions, but the great thing is, obviously, we know we know it'll happen at some point. What we know from 'The Big Bang Theory' is so little, so we don't know when. There's no timeline on it. We know it is definitely a thing that will happen eventually, and it is sort of a nice little sword hanging over their relationship in the series," co-executive producer Steve Holland told TV Insider.

Any young couple struggling to make ends meet and find their own way in life is destined to have problems, and naturally Georgie and Mandy have had major differences over the past two seasons. Any small bump in the road could turn into a major break, but the writing team is staying open to the future — and looking out for the right moment to break them up instead of putting pressure on themselves to create it.