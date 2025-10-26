Why Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Writers Haven't Thought Out How The Couple Will Break Up
If you've been wondering when and how Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and his bride Mandy (Emily Osment) are going to split up, but haven't figured out which of the many obstacles facing the young couple will take them down, don't worry — the show's writing team hasn't decided, either. "We've had some broad discussions, but the great thing is, obviously, we know we know it'll happen at some point. What we know from 'The Big Bang Theory' is so little, so we don't know when. There's no timeline on it. We know it is definitely a thing that will happen eventually, and it is sort of a nice little sword hanging over their relationship in the series," co-executive producer Steve Holland told TV Insider.
Any young couple struggling to make ends meet and find their own way in life is destined to have problems, and naturally Georgie and Mandy have had major differences over the past two seasons. Any small bump in the road could turn into a major break, but the writing team is staying open to the future — and looking out for the right moment to break them up instead of putting pressure on themselves to create it.
It's important to Steve Holland that Georgie and Mandy's break-up feels natural
Steve Holland is determined to break Georgie and Mandy up in an intelligent way that makes sense for the couple. The key: Look for a natural stopping point and work with it. "We don't want to force it. We don't want to force them to suddenly have a massive rift when it doesn't feel natural, but it's out there, and it will happen at some point," he said. The key is slow, careful plotting, and when a possible out presents itself, they'll let the chips fall where they may, no matter how many seasons the show runs. "We sort of leave ourselves open to kind of feel those things out as we're going."
Thus far, Season 2 has presented Georgie and Mandy with a lot of career challenges. Mandy's star is rising at the local news station, and Georgie is learning the ropes of the tire business as he manages Mcallister Tire and Auto. He's having a hard time coping with the fact that other men find her irresistible thanks to her weekend forecasts, while Georgie's ambitions for the tire shop take him away from hearth and home. It'll likely be awhile before the couple splits and Georgie becomes Dr. Tire, so until then, fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for that exit ramp.