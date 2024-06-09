Actors Who Dropped Out Of College

Ashton Kutcher got his start on "That '70s Show" and went on to become a significant movie and TV star. He built up a massive following and was the first person to break one million followers on X, formerly known as Twitter. But what many of Kutcher's fans might not know is that his twin brother, Michael, has cerebral palsy, and that when Ashton entered college, he did so with the goal of finding a cure.

Kutcher studied biomedical engineering at the University of Iowa, where he spent a year learning what he could to help his brother. Toward the end of his freshman year, Kutcher found himself between two possible paths: finish school and enter the biomedical industry, or leave school to become an actor. As we all know, he pursued the latter.

"I pursued something I was passionate about and for 22 years, I haven't felt like I've worked a day even though I work every day," he told Newsweek. Kutcher may have left school, but he never stopped supporting his brother or causes related to his condition. He donates his money and time to numerous charitable causes and organizations, including UNICEF, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and several that seek to end human trafficking.