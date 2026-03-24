Tragic Details About Hannah Montana Star Mitchel Musso

On March 24, the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" dropped on Disney+. The day before, it premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and fans were surely delighted to see the old cast back in action on the red carpet, from Miley Cyrus to Moisés Arias to Jason Earles. But not everyone was in attendance: Mitchel Musso, who played Oliver Oken on the series but is unrecognizable today, was conspicuously absent.

As one of the best friends of Miley Stewart (Cyrus) and Lilly Truscott (Emily Osment), Oliver was a major supporting character on "Hannah Montana." Musso didn't provide a reason for his absence, but he did post a lengthy tribute to the show on his Instagram: "Thank you for believing in a goofy kid from Texas who wore some questionable outfits with a haircut like that. To all of you, thank you for welcoming me into your homes and hearts 20 years ago and still allowing me to be here today."

Musso had a lot more than "Hannah Montana" on his resume back in the day. He also had a voiceover role on "Phineas and Ferb" and major parts on "Pair of Kings" and "PrankStars." He was practically Disney Channel royalty, so where did he go? Many of the "Hannah Montana" cast members have gone on to have great careers in the entertainment industry, but Musso's career has been plagued by multiple run-ins with the law.