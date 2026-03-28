Leon Vance's 5 Best NCIS Episodes, Ranked

The recent passing of Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) in the 500th episode of "NCIS" has left audiences looking back on his history with the show and thinking about the highlights and lowlights of his career. Vance definitely took his time integrating into the team — brought into their midst during Episode 14 of Season 5, he first presents himself as an antagonist. He even splits up the whole team while trying to investigate Jenny Shepherd's (Lauren Holly) death. And yet, over time, he manages to make a name for himself and become a beloved, valued team player, although his murder will definitely continue to hurt and haunt his colleagues for years.

There are five episodes that stand the test of time and feed into the character's mystique and reputation. These outings dive deep into who Leon Vance was as a man, and who he became as a director. They show you the depth of his professionalism, his caring ways, and his toughness and grace while under fire. Each segment centers Vance in a way that makes you understand how he managed to rule the roost as NCIS director for a towering 18-season run. Decided via a combination of authorial opinion and IMDb ratings, here are the five best episodes about Vance, ranked in ascending order.