NCIS Episode 500's Cast Exit Is The First Of Its Kind In Nearly 20 Years
Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 23, Episode 13 — "All Good Things"
For the first time in nearly two decades, "NCIS" has killed off a main character in an act of violence instead of allowing them to continue living their life offscreen. It's Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) who dies — and he ironically assumed his role with the team when Director Jenny Shepard (Lauren Holly) met her end all the way back in Season 5. That was during "Judgment Day Part One," the last time a central figure in the "NCIS" world was murdered onscreen, which occurred in 2008. The last main character to die on the show was David McCallum's Ducky Mallard, who passed away offscreen of natural causes in the wake of McCallum's real-life death.
The shooting death of Vance is as shocking as it is unique, especially since it happens at the hands of a CID agent. NCIS has just been folded into that organization, and the team has just figured out that the CID's director and many of its agents are involved in a smuggling ring. The conspirators try to frame Billy Fuentes (Austin Marques), son of the man who Leroy Jethro Gibbs helped in Season 1, Episode 2 of "NCIS," "Hung out to Dry," but the team figures out that Billy is innocent. While NCIS is reopened thanks to Vance's sacrifice, his death leaves a big hole behind.
Vance's death is hauntingly familiar
Leon Vance's murder ends up being ironic in numerous ways. Not only is he slaughtered just like his predecessor, but the fake-out leading up to his death resembles that of Special Agent Caitlin "Kate" Todd (Sasha Alexander), who was memorably killed during Season 2's "Twilight." Audiences are initially comforted when she takes a sniper shot, then rises and shows her colleagues that she's wearing a bulletproof vest. Unfortunately, Todd is subsequently wasted by a second bullet fired from nearby.
In "All Good Things," Vance is previously shown to be wearing a vest as well, but after taking three bullets, he realizes later — while conversing in the afterlife with an unidentified spirit (Adhir Kalyan) who's been trying to convince him to accept his death — that he must have taken it off at some point.
Executive producer Steven D. Binder has admitted that Vance's death ought to bring the loss of Todd to mind. "There have always been real stakes, perhaps as best embodied by what happened to Agent Todd [Sasha Alexander] in the Season 2 finale," he told TV Insider. "It is never easy to say goodbye to any of our characters, but we wanted to honor Rocky and his legacy on the show as best as we could — in this case, giving his life so his agency could live." Vance is now in the company of a young Ducky Mallard (Adam Campbell) — who was in disguise as the spirit all along — in the afterlife. As for the real world, Rocky Carroll is likely to be back to direct some "NCIS" episodes in the future.