NCIS Episode 500's Cast Exit Is The First Of Its Kind In Nearly 20 Years

Leon Vance's murder ends up being ironic in numerous ways. Not only is he slaughtered just like his predecessor, but the fake-out leading up to his death resembles that of Special Agent Caitlin "Kate" Todd (Sasha Alexander), who was memorably killed during Season 2's "Twilight." Audiences are initially comforted when she takes a sniper shot, then rises and shows her colleagues that she's wearing a bulletproof vest. Unfortunately, Todd is subsequently wasted by a second bullet fired from nearby.

In "All Good Things," Vance is previously shown to be wearing a vest as well, but after taking three bullets, he realizes later — while conversing in the afterlife with an unidentified spirit (Adhir Kalyan) who's been trying to convince him to accept his death — that he must have taken it off at some point.

Executive producer Steven D. Binder has admitted that Vance's death ought to bring the loss of Todd to mind. "There have always been real stakes, perhaps as best embodied by what happened to Agent Todd [Sasha Alexander] in the Season 2 finale," he told TV Insider. "It is never easy to say goodbye to any of our characters, but we wanted to honor Rocky and his legacy on the show as best as we could — in this case, giving his life so his agency could live." Vance is now in the company of a young Ducky Mallard (Adam Campbell) — who was in disguise as the spirit all along — in the afterlife. As for the real world, Rocky Carroll is likely to be back to direct some "NCIS" episodes in the future.