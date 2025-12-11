NCIS Season 23 Reveals A New Gibbs Rule That Spells Heartbreak For Palmer And Knight

A strong contingent of "NCIS" fans have been saying for years that Torres and Knight are the new Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) and ought to get together. But there's another group who think she should revisit her romance with Jimmy. "Stolen Moments" seems to hint that a triangle might be brewing between the three. DAWN — with permission from Jimmy, who later swears he didn't afford it — allows Jimmy to eavesdrop on Jessica and Nick in their car as they investigate a case. He becomes frantic and jealous as she talks about going out on a date with someone else.

Later, Nick and Jimmy talk and Nick suggests Jimmy misses Jess. But Jimmy insists the relationship is in the past and that he realizes the timing wasn't right. Much later, thanks to the case of the week, Jimmy changes his mind and approaches Jess after hours. Unfortunately, before he can get to her, he watches from afar as Nick and Jessica get into an elevator together. Heartache is definitely on the horizon for Jimmy — but it remains up in the air as to which guy, if any, Jessica will settle down with.