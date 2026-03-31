Star Trek: Enterprise's Main Characters, Ranked From Worst To Best

Sometimes, it falls on the most offbeat figure of a show to end up in last place. Still, don't take this to mean that Dr. Phlox (John Billingsley) is a bad character.

The affable Denobulan is easily the most colorful character among the "Enterprise" main players. He whips out new aspects of his alien biology as the plot requires, from serious abilities that are basically superpowers (the ability to resist Borg conversion) to things that border on wacky hijinks (striped toenails, an inflatable head, and that smile). The intricacies of his culture and the fact that he's decidedly not a Starfleet member mean that he may very well be the single most eccentric doctor in the franchise. More often than not, he's liable to whip out an exotic alien creature that just happens to have the exact healing property that the situation requires.

Phlox's Denobulan sensibilities and chill attitude toward life make for a fascinating character. On the other hand, his relaxed nature and extremely open-minded queries about things like mating habits often make him stand out like a sore thumb among the more subdued main characters. Every "Star Trek" show seems contractually required to have at least one major alien weirdo. While Phlox is a far more nuanced character than many, the "quirky alien" archetype doesn't really hit on this show as it does on other "Star Trek" ones. Fortunately, Dr. Phlox had more adventures after "Enterprise," allowing the franchise to further explore his story in novels and comics.