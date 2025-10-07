The 5 Most Annoying Star Trek Characters, Ranked

For almost 60 years, the "Star Trek" franchise has given us some of the greatest characters in all of televised fiction. From Captains Kirk (William Shatner) and Picard (Patrick Stewart) to stoic favorites like Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and Lt. Commander Data (Brent Spiner), "Trek" stars have become icons of pop culture. It's even a franchise that gave prominent roles to women and minorities back when that wasn't the norm.

Of course, with a dozen TV shows and even more movies, there are also plenty of awful characters, with the worst villains of "Star Trek" able to fill an entire library alone. Others roles aren't just groan-worthy, they're downright exasperating. A few of those frustrating characters even become ironic icons in their own right. While many Trekkies have their favorite characters and some fans argue over who is the best captain, there's another debate to be waged: Who is the most aggravating character in "Star Trek"?

If you're a big fan, we're sure you have one or two that immediately spring to mind. They're characters whose mere presence on the screen makes you roll your eyes or want to fast forward to the next scene. We've put together a ranked list of the top five most annoying "Star Trek" characters (with an emphasis on character, not actor) based on how much we dislike seeing their face on the screen. If you think we're missing someone, fret not. We promise you that we considered putting them on this list.