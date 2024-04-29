Star Trek: What Happened To Dr. Phlox After Enterprise?

To a sizable chunk of the Trek fandom, "Star Trek: Enterprise" is inarguably one of the weak points in the franchise's canon. But one of the bright spots on this series is the NX-01's spicy polyamorous Denobulan doctor Phlox, short for Phloxx-tunnai-oortann (played by John Billingsley). Connected to Enterprise as part of a medical exchange program, Phlox brings an intellectual curiosity and a certain degree of experience with interspecies interactions that prove invaluable to Earth's early interstellar travels. And that's to say nothing of his winning smile, general enthusiasm for life, or the fact that Phlox has the best collection of pets in the entire "Star Trek" universe.

After Enterprise was decommissioned in 2161 coinciding with the United Federation of Planets formation in the wake of Trip Tucker's shocking death, Phlox continues working with Starfleet for at least another century. His legacy and lasting influence resonates throughout Starfleet through at least the 24th century as his writings and experiences influence future generations of spacefaring medical professionals. By the end of their careers, Drs. Leonard McCoy, Christine Chapel, Katherine Pulaski, Beverly Crusher, and Julian Bashir would all owe a debt of gratitude to the friendly Denobulan.