5 Things Only Adults Notice In Star Trek Enterprise

Among the Trekkie community, "Enterprise" is frequently referred to as "Sexy Trek," which is saying something in a franchise brimming with spandex, holodeck hookups, and even a candle sex ghost. Every Trek from "The Original Series" onward has its share of thirst traps from Kirk and William T. Riker's (Jonathan Frakes) horny space diplomacy to the generous use of Dabo girl underboob at Quark's bar. But "Enterprise" is a master class in sculpting a plot around lust-inducing eye candy.

While a millennial-era teenager might not have fully realized how gratuitously sexual "Enterprise" is, the salacious undertone can almost feel cringe-inducing at times when viewed through adult eyes. And nowhere is this more obvious than the ship's decon chamber, where the ship's hottest crewmates get to oil each other up while hanging out in their space undies after each mission.

One of the show's most unabashedly thirsty scenes is in "Xindi," when T'Pol (Jolene Blalock) strips away her top while directing Trip Tucker (Connor Trinneer) in the art of Vulcan neuropressure. "You can apply considerable pressure," she directs him while cupping her nacelles for modesty's sake. "Harder...harder...just like that," before gasping and then directing him to "Please disrobe" so she can return the favor. And then there's that moment in "Shockwave" when a sweaty Hoshi Sato (Linda Park) loses her shirt while jumping down from an air vent. "In a Mirror, Darkly" brings Sexy Trek to its logical conclusion by pairing some of the franchise's most revealing crop tops with unnecessary girl-on-girl fighting and a steady stream of horny dialogue.