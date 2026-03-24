5 Major Changes The Oscars Need To Make To Survive

Now that the 98th Academy Awards and its five biggest snubs and surprises are firmly in the past, it's time to look forward at the 99th Academy Awards that will cap off the 2026-2027 award season. The future must be weighing heavily on the minds of people at the Academy lately, given that the annual Oscars ceremony will be shifting to YouTube TV starting in 2029. The 100th Academy Awards is also in sight for a 2028 airdate. There's lots of major events on the horizon for this fixture of the American cinema scene.

Unsurprisingly, given how much controversy and discourse every Oscars ceremony produces, there are plenty of recurring Oscar problems that should be rectified before those future milestones transpire. Specifically, there's five major changes that the Oscars need to make to survive. Some TV executives may think such changes should materialize as cringey stabs at appealing "to the youth" or just nominating more $1+ billion grossing blockbusters in the best picture category. In reality, though, the changes the Oscars must make are less flashy, yet no less essential.

These cover everything from expanding a key category's number of nominees, switching up when the ceremony airs, and finally creating a long overdue acting category, among other alterations. The Oscars clearly have grand plans to take the ceremony well into the future. To realize those ambitions, though, will require making these five vital changes.